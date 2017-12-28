What is Triple Talaq Bill? All you need to know about Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill

What is Triple Talaq Bill? (Photo from PTI)

The Lok Sabha today passed the contentious bill making instant triple talaq illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband, a development hailed by the government as historic. The bill was passed after the House rejected a string of amendments moved by various opposition members. MPs from the RJD, AIMIM, BJD, AIADMK and All India Muslim League opposed the bill, calling it arbitrary in nature and a faulty proposal.

What is Triple Talaq Bill?

-The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill would only be applicable on instant triple talaq or ‘talaq-e-biddat’.

-It gives power to the victim to approach a magistrate seeking subsistence allowance for herself and minor children

-A victim can also seek the custody of her minor children from the magistrate.

-Under the law, instant triple talaq in any form — spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, SMS and WhatsApp — would be illegal and void.

-According to the proposed law which would be applicable to the entire country except in Jammu and Kashmir.

The bill will now be sent to the Rajya Sabha for passage before it is forwarded to the President for signing it into law.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had called for a consensus in passing the bill that makes instant triple talaq a punishable offence.