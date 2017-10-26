What is the biggest benefit of Aadhaar card? PM Narendra Modi explains

Aadhar scheme implementation will be a gain for everybody as Aadhar card maintains equality and allocates grants/subsidies to every citizens without being partial. (Photo: Reuters/PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while delivering a speech at the inauguration of International Conference on Consumer Protection in Delhi has said that Aadhar card will be hugely beneficial to citizens of the country. He further asserted that Aadhar scheme implementation will be a gain for everybody as Aadhar card maintains equality and allocates grants/subsidies to every citizens without being partial.

The incumbent government has been batting for Aadhar and its benefits for years and has been insisting on linking of the card with SIM cards, PAN, bank accounts, and other schemes where Section 7 notifications have been issued.

Prime Minister’s assurance comes on the heels of Centre’s decision to extend the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhar to avail benefits of various government schemes till March 31 next year. The 12-digit biometric Unique Identification Code has been in the epicenter of a raging debate of violating people’s rights and privacy for a while. It made West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to recently openly challenge the Centre by defying linking of mobile number to Aadhar order. Her voice has found resonance in senior counsel Shayam Divan and Arvind Datar who has challenged the government’s move raising the issue of the mandatory linking of Unique Identification Authority of India number with bank accounts and mobile numbers.

However, Narendra Modi has assured that his vision of ‘New India’ will be implemented in tandem with government’s priority towards consumer protection that will further witness change towards consumer prosperity in the future. During the speech, Modi insisted that under the New India vision a new consumer protection bill will be tabled soon that will focus on consumer empowerment and will have guidelines directing citizens to avoid falling prey to misleading ads.

Here is the full list of schemes/benefits:

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana

For digital payments via UPI and BHIM

For filing I-T returns

For EPF money transfers

Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)

Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme

Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme

Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme

Indira Awaaz Yojana

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Grameen)

BSR Doctoral Fellowship in Sciences

Dr. S. Radhakrishnan Post Doctoral Fellowship In Humanities

Emeritus Fellowship

Kothari Post Doctoral Fellowship in Sciences

National Research Professorship

Ishan Uday Scholarship Scheme for North Eastern Region

National Eligibility Test-Junior Research. Fellowship

P.G. Indira Gandhi Scholarship for Single Girl Child

P.G. Scholarship for Professional Courses for SC or ST candidates

P.G. Scholarship for University Rank Holders

PG Scholarship for GATE qualified PG Students

PMSSS for J and K Students admitted in rest of India

Post Doctoral.Fellowship for Women

Post- Doctoral Fellowship for SC or ST Candidates

Pragati Scholarship for girls Diploma Institutes

Pragati Scholarship for girls in Degree Colleges

QIP for faculty deputed for PhD studies at QIP centers

Saksham Scholarship for differently abled students of Degree College

Saksham Scholarship for differently abled students of Diploma Institutes

Scholarship To Universities /College Students

Swami Vivekananda Single Girl Child Scholarship

Artistes Pension Scheme and Welfare Fund

Finacial assistance for the preservation and development of Himalayan Cultural Heritage for Himalaya

Financial Assistance for the Cultural Function Grant Scheme CFGS

Financial Assistance for the development of Buddhist / Tibetian Organizations

Financial Assistance to Cultural Organization

International Cultural Relation

Production Grant

Repertory Grant Scheme

Scheme for the Award of Fellowship to outstanding persons in the field of Culture

Scheme for Scholarships to Young Artistes in different cultural fields

Tagore National Fellowship for Cultural Research

Maternity Benefit Programme

Inclusive Education for Disabled at Secondary Stage

National Means Cum Merit Scholarship

National Scheme For Incentive For The Girl Child For Secondary Education

Maulana Azad National Fellowship

Merit Cum Means Scholarship For Minorities

Post Matric Scholarship Scheme For Minorities

Pre Matric Scholarship Scheme For Minorities

Housing Subsidy To Beedi Workers

Housing Subsidy To Iron/Manganese/Chrome Ore Workers

Housing Subsidy To Lime Stone and Dolomite LSDM Workers

Rehabilitation Assistance

Scholarship To The Children of Lime Stone and Dolomite LSDM Workers

Scholarship To The Children of Beedi Workers

Scholarship To The Children of Cine Workers

Scholarship To The Children of Iron/Manganese/Chrome Ore Workers

Stipend to differently abled children in special schools under National Child Labour Project

Stipend to differently abled persons under Scheme of Vocational Rehabilitation Centre

Stipend To Trainees Under The Scheme Of Welfare Of SC/ST Job Seekers

Post-matric Scholarship for Persons with Disabilities

Pre-matric scholarship for Persons with disabilities

Rajiv Gandhi National Fellowship for students

Scholarship for Top Class Education

Janani Suraksha Yojana

Aam Aadmi Bima Yojana

Life Insurance-linked with Jan Dhan Yojana

Assistance for procurement of modified scooter

Assistance for purchase of Tool Kits

Assistance for treatment of cancer and dialysis

Assistance for treatment of listed serious diseases

Interest subsidy on home loan upto max 1 lakh

Prime Minister Scholarship Scheme

Cash Transfer of Food Subsidy