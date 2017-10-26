What is the biggest benefit of Aadhaar card? PM Narendra Modi explains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while delivering a speech at the inauguration of International Conference on Consumer Protection in Delhi has said that Aadhar card will be hugely beneficial to citizens of the country. He further asserted that Aadhar scheme implementation will be a gain for everybody as Aadhar card maintains equality and allocates grants/subsidies to every citizens without being partial.
The incumbent government has been batting for Aadhar and its benefits for years and has been insisting on linking of the card with SIM cards, PAN, bank accounts, and other schemes where Section 7 notifications have been issued.
Prime Minister’s assurance comes on the heels of Centre’s decision to extend the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhar to avail benefits of various government schemes till March 31 next year. The 12-digit biometric Unique Identification Code has been in the epicenter of a raging debate of violating people’s rights and privacy for a while. It made West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to recently openly challenge the Centre by defying linking of mobile number to Aadhar order. Her voice has found resonance in senior counsel Shayam Divan and Arvind Datar who has challenged the government’s move raising the issue of the mandatory linking of Unique Identification Authority of India number with bank accounts and mobile numbers.
However, Narendra Modi has assured that his vision of ‘New India’ will be implemented in tandem with government’s priority towards consumer protection that will further witness change towards consumer prosperity in the future. During the speech, Modi insisted that under the New India vision a new consumer protection bill will be tabled soon that will focus on consumer empowerment and will have guidelines directing citizens to avoid falling prey to misleading ads.
Here is the full list of schemes/benefits:
Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana
For digital payments via UPI and BHIM
For filing I-T returns
For EPF money transfers
Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)
Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme
Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme
Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme
Indira Awaaz Yojana
Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme
Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Grameen)
BSR Doctoral Fellowship in Sciences
Dr. S. Radhakrishnan Post Doctoral Fellowship In Humanities
Emeritus Fellowship
Kothari Post Doctoral Fellowship in Sciences
National Research Professorship
Ishan Uday Scholarship Scheme for North Eastern Region
National Eligibility Test-Junior Research. Fellowship
P.G. Indira Gandhi Scholarship for Single Girl Child
P.G. Scholarship for Professional Courses for SC or ST candidates
P.G. Scholarship for University Rank Holders
PG Scholarship for GATE qualified PG Students
PMSSS for J and K Students admitted in rest of India
Post Doctoral.Fellowship for Women
Post- Doctoral Fellowship for SC or ST Candidates
Pragati Scholarship for girls Diploma Institutes
Pragati Scholarship for girls in Degree Colleges
QIP for faculty deputed for PhD studies at QIP centers
Saksham Scholarship for differently abled students of Degree College
Saksham Scholarship for differently abled students of Diploma Institutes
Scholarship To Universities /College Students
Swami Vivekananda Single Girl Child Scholarship
Artistes Pension Scheme and Welfare Fund
Finacial assistance for the preservation and development of Himalayan Cultural Heritage for Himalaya
Financial Assistance for the Cultural Function Grant Scheme CFGS
Financial Assistance for the development of Buddhist / Tibetian Organizations
Financial Assistance to Cultural Organization
International Cultural Relation
Production Grant
Repertory Grant Scheme
Scheme for the Award of Fellowship to outstanding persons in the field of Culture
Scheme for Scholarships to Young Artistes in different cultural fields
Tagore National Fellowship for Cultural Research
Artistes Pension Scheme and Welfare Fund
Finacial assistance for the preservation and development of Himalayan Cultural Heritage for Himalaya
Financial Assistance for the Cultural Function Grant Scheme
Financial Assistance for the development of Buddhist / Tibetian Organizations
Financial Assistance to Cultural Organization
International Cultural Relation
Production Grant
Repertory Grant Scheme
Scheme for the Award of Fellowship to outstanding persons in the field of Culture
Scheme for Scholarships to Young Artistes in different cultural fields
Tagore National Fellowship for Cultural Research
Maternity Benefit Programme
Inclusive Education for Disabled at Secondary Stage
National Means Cum Merit Scholarship
National Scheme For Incentive For The Girl Child For Secondary Education
Maulana Azad National Fellowship
Merit Cum Means Scholarship For Minorities
Post Matric Scholarship Scheme For Minorities
Pre Matric Scholarship Scheme For Minorities
Housing Subsidy To Beedi Workers
Housing Subsidy To Iron/Manganese/Chrome Ore Workers
Housing Subsidy To Lime Stone and Dolomite LSDM Workers
Rehabilitation Assistance
Scholarship To The Children of Lime Stone and Dolomite LSDM Workers
Scholarship To The Children of Beedi Workers
Scholarship To The Children of Cine Workers
Scholarship To The Children of Iron/Manganese/Chrome Ore Workers
Stipend to differently abled children in special schools under National Child Labour Project
Stipend to differently abled persons under Scheme of Vocational Rehabilitation Centre
Stipend To Trainees Under The Scheme Of Welfare Of SC/ST Job Seekers
Post-matric Scholarship for Persons with Disabilities
Pre-matric scholarship for Persons with disabilities
Rajiv Gandhi National Fellowship for students
Scholarship for Top Class Education
Janani Suraksha Yojana
Aam Aadmi Bima Yojana
Life Insurance-linked with Jan Dhan Yojana
Assistance for procurement of modified scooter
Assistance for purchase of Tool Kits
Assistance for treatment of cancer and dialysis
Assistance for treatment of listed serious diseases
Interest subsidy on home loan upto max 1 lakh
Prime Minister Scholarship Scheme
Cash Transfer of Food Subsidy