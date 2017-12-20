What is Swachh Twitter Abhiyan and why is it trending?

Several users are running a campaign with the hashtag “#Swachh_Twitter_Abhiyan” where they are pledging not to use filthy language on social media.

Do you think that internet has become a filthy place because of vitriolic debates and discussions? Are you one of the guys who thinks social media should be cleaner, civil and polite? Then there is an online campaign going on for you. Several users are running a campaign with the hashtag “#Swachh_Twitter_Abhiyan” where they are pledging not to use filthy language on social media. The hashtag ‘Swachch Twitter Abhiyan’ is a 6th top trending topic in India. More than six thousand posts have been made on Twitter with this hashtag by the time this story was published.

“Swachh_Twitter_Abhiyan definitely is the need of the hour, let’s clean the mess around. Say no to Abuses & Online Threats,” author and AAP media cell official Ankit Lal wrote. Removal of verification and suspension of white supremacists is a great step by @Twitter toward curbing hate speech, Similar steps need to be taken by @TwitterIndia against Hindu supremacists and hatemongers such as >> @AsYouNotWish @sankrant @ShefVaidya (Sic) #Swachh_Twitter_Abhiyan,” wrote student activist Shehla Rashid.

“RT; If you agree Swachh Bharat needs a Swachh Twitter too. Social Media is a Space of Expression, Respect the difference of Opinion & Choices. Say No to Abuses & Online Threats. #Swachh_Twitter_Abhiyan, (sic)” this particular Tweet got more than 250 retweets.

“I Rakesh (RK) apologies if I have abused anyone on twitter. I pledge to not use abusive language,” a user named Rakesh said. “Let’s bring positivity on online platforms. Criticism should be logical not abusive. Swachh_Twitter_Abhiyan,” another Tweeted.

“Cleaning Twitter should start from PM. He should unfollow all those abusive trolls first. The well-known Malware on Twitter should be fired. BJP IT cell should fire all those abusers and Twitter should strictly take action against reported abusers,” a user said. “Being Humble & Calm ‘within’ spreading positivity !! Be Swachh ‘Within’ is the greatest happiness in this world!! SocialBehaviour. Swachh_Twitter_Abhiyan,” wrote another user.

“#Swachch_Twitter_Abhiyan” is also getting people’s attention as its name resembles with clean India mission or Swachch Bharat Abhiyan. Central government’s Swachch Bharat Abhiyan aims to spread the awareness for cleanliness and use of toilets in the country.