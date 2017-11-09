What is ODD EVEN and how it will affect you? Know how this car rationing scheme will work from Monday

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government is bringing back the much-discussed Odd-Even scheme to check pollution in the national capital which has shocked the country. (Express image)

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government is bringing back the much-discussed Odd-Even scheme to check pollution in the national capital which has shocked the country. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday announced that car rationing scheme will be enforced in Delhi for a 5-day period starting from November 13. The decision comes hours after the Delhi High Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered Delhi government to strictly deal with the alarming situation. While the High Court’s direction included watering of the roads to minimise dust, the NGT has banned construction and industrial activities and entry of trucks. Earlier in the day, CM Kejriwal has blamed stubble burning in neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana for the prevailing air pollution in the national capital. The AAP convener said that the increase in PM levels in Delhi is not due to local reasons. CM Kejriwal, however, asserted that people and government of Delhi are ready to take all steps but these steps will not be enough until a solution to stubble burning is found. For a month, the whole northern India becomes a gas chamber, not just Delhi, CM Kejriwal said. Kejriwal claimed that until state government don’t find economically viable solutions to crop burning it will not stop – he was speaking about the happenings in Haryana and Punjab.

Here is all you want to know about Odd-Even rule

1. Under the policy, private vehicles are allowed to run based on the last digit of their licence plates.

2. Odd-numbered cars are allowed to run on odd dates while even-numbered cars can only run on even dates. For example, on November 13, cars with registration number ending with an odd number will be allowed to ply on the roads whereas, on November 14, vehicles with an even number will be allowed. This pattern will continue for 5 days.

3. In 2016, the scheme was enforced twice. First, it was implemented between January 1-15. Again on April 15, it was brought back for 15 days, ending on April 30.

4. Back then, the rule was applicable from 8 am to 8 pm on stipulated days.

5. The rule was not applicable on Sundays.

6. Motorcycles were exempted from the rule.

7. The decision was taken with an aim to restrict the number of cars on the road in view of the increase in pollution levels.