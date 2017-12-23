What is Noida jinx? Yogi Adityanath just trashed it! UP CM does what many other CMs didn’t

Finally, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday defied the Noida jinx. (File photo of UP CM from Twitter)

Finally, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday defied the Noida jinx. The UP CM landed in Noida on Saturday evening to check arrangements ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on December 25. Adityanath landed at a helipad at Botanical Garden area and reached the Botanical Garden Metro station. It is the site where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Magenta line of Delhi Metro on Monday. After inspecting the Metro station, he would visit a rally site at a private university campus in Sector 125, where he would oversee arrangements and speak with officials. Union Minister and Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma and DMRC officials were present with him. Yogi will also be present on December 25 with Modi.

This will be the first time that a prime minister will be visiting Noida in the presence of the chief minister. In the past, owing different parties being at power at the Centre and the state, the CM and the PM have never shared a platform in the city.

What’s Noida jinx?

There is a superstition that any chief minister visiting Noida loses power and does not come back to assume the office again.

Though Noida or Gautam Budh Nagar district was developed from a cluster of small villages into the prime economic zone of the state, it has been avoided by past chief ministers.

Adityanath’s predecessor Akhilesh Yadav stayed away from Noida.

He did not attend the Asian Development Bank Summit organized there in May 2013 though then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was the chief guest.

Akhilesh Yadav had launched the Rs 3,300 crore development projects, including access to six-lane Yamuna Expressway, through video link from Lucknow.

The family members of Dadri lynching victim Mohammad Akhlaq were brought to Lucknow from there to meet Akhilesh Yadav.

Before him, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Kalyan Singh and Rajnath Singh too avoided going to Noida.

The superstition attached with Noida began with then chief minister Veer Bahadur Singh, who was asked to step down in June 1988 by the central leadership.

Interestingly, he had just returned from Noida, when he was asked to relinquish office.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati braved the superstition during her term as chief minister (2007-12) and attended programmes organised by the state government in Noida.

When the BSP lost power in the 2012 Assembly election, the Noida jinx was back in the news.