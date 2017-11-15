What is Mission Indradhanush, project that earned praise in a Johns Hopkins report

Mission Indradhanush, the central government immunisation drive, has earned praise in a Johns Hopkins report on global diarrhoea and pneumonia.

Mission Indradhanush, the central government immunisation drive, has earned praise in a Johns Hopkins report on global diarrhoea and pneumonia. The mission will complete three years next month. It has been learnt that so far the report card reads well. Four phases of Mission Indradhanush have been completed in which 2.55 crore children and 68.7 lakh pregnant women have been vaccinated across the country. Compare this with an annual birth cohort of 2.63 crore children and routine immunisation that covers less than 2 crore every year, the report says.

Here is all you want to know about Mission Indradhanush

1. The mission was led by former health secretary C K Mishra, who has now moved to the environment ministry.

2. On October 27, a meeting was held for a Coverage Evaluation Survey 2018 to be conducted by UNICEF so that the achievements can be authentically estimated.

3. The only pan-India vaccination figure that the government currently has, is from the National Family Health Survey IV that is based on 2015-16 estimations and puts the vaccination coverage at 62 per cent.

4. On October 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched an intensive immunisation drive from Gujarat’s Vadnagar, saying no child should suffer from any vaccine- preventable disease.

5. Through the ‘Intensified Mission Indradhanush’ or IMI, the government aims to reach every child below the age of two years and pregnant women still uncovered under the routine immunisation programme, an official statement said.

6. Under the IMI, a seven-day immunisation drive will be conducted each month from now till January 2018 in 173 districts and 17 cities, the statement said. These districts include 52 in eight northeastern states and 121 in 16 other states, it added.

7. The IMI programme is supported by 12 ministries and departments and would be monitored by the Cabinet Secretary at the national level, the statement said.

8. “Mission Indradhanush was launched on December 25, 2014, to plug the immunisation gaps with a goal of achieving 90 per cent immunisation. Cent per cent coverage targets are usually not set unless it is for a disease specific programme like polio because reaching the last 10% is usually a far more cost intensive exercise…,” the health official said.