What is Maratha Kranti Morcha and what are its demands

Activists of Maratha Kranti Morcha outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Source: PTI)

Mumbai woke up on Wednesday to one of the biggest protests in the city by Maratha Kranti Morcha. The group which had organised 57 protests last year, according to The Indian Express, was once again on the streets, this time to seek reservations in jobs and education for the Maratha community among other demands. Lakhs of people took to streets to support the protest and to deal with the pressure, even Central Railway had to make elaborate arrangements. The march started from Jijamata Udyan in Byculla and is expected to culminate at Azad Maidan by 5 pm. A protest of this magnitude has left people with more questions about this group.

Here is all you need to know about the Maratha Kranti Morcha:

1. The Maratha Kranti Morcha, a group of Maratha community has been protesting and organising silent rallies across the state with each district witnessing a large number of people participating.

2. The interesting thing about these rallies is that there is no leader and no slogans. Yes! the protest is a silent one where anyone is free to join in.

3. The main aim of these rallies is to clean the whole city/town. Millions of people come together in these rallies conducted by Maratha Kranti Morcha to protest without harming public property or damaging it.

Marathas Fight For Quota: Massive Maratha March comes to a standstill, CNN-News18’s @vinivdvc with more details pic.twitter.com/9xkIgBpu5r — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 9, 2017

4. Maratha, which is predominantly a farmer caste, contributes to more than one-third of the state’s population. This community has been engaged in agriculture in Mumbai and others parts of the state.

5. The group held its first protest last year when a minor girl from the community was brutally raped and murdered at Kopardi in Ahmednagar. The protest which had started at the local level soon turned into statewide protests.

This time, the organisers have put forth 22 demands, as per HT, which includes reservation for the community in government jobs and education, death sentence for the accused in the Kopardi rape case and dilution of the Prevention of Atrocities against Scheduled Caste and Tribes Act. However, the last demand has led to some differences with SC/ST communities at several places.