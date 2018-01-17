What is iCreate Centre, the institute Narendra Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu visited today

Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu at icreate centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu are in Ahmedabad today (January 17) and their day’s schedule included a visit to the iCreate centre in Ahmedabad’s Deo Dholera Village. The brainchild of Narendra Modi, the iCreate Centre, was established in 2011 on the outskirts of Ahmedabad to push innovation and entrepreneurship in the country. The trip assumes significance since Israel is known for being the global hub of start-up projects. Speaking at the iCreate Centre, Israeli PM Netanyahu claimed that only ideas can change the world and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is revolutionising India with his amazing ideas. Prime Minister Modi, speaking at the event said that he expects the innovators of India to shine in the world and claimed that he is proud of the institution. He added that Israel’s collaboration with the institute will help India reap the benefits of Israel’s innovations.

Why was iCreate exhibition selected for Modi-Netanyahu visit?

iCreate, or the International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology is an autonomous institution located in Dev Dholera village, about 50 km from Ahmedabad. Approved under the Narendra Modi’s ambitious Start-up scheme, iCreate has ties with leading Israeli institutes and firms. The centre identifies, nurtures, and mentors aspiring individuals and teams (with or without ideas) to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. Its mission is to ‘facilitate innovative minds with an ecosystem that comforts as well as challenges their intrinsic abilities’. Spread across an area of over 30 acres, the campus house facilities for classroom training and infrastructure for carrying out entrepreneurial ideas in technology.

Modus-Operandi of iCreate

The model of icreate involves a 13-week intensive “grooming” program to equip individuals for their next-gen entrepreneurial journey. Subsequent to the grooming phase, aspirants are expected to pick an idea that has a strong value proposition around which a viable and dependable business can be built. The participants have to work out details to submit an incubation proposal along with a skeleton business plan. The proposals are then evaluated by an independent panel for incubation at icreate. Thus, helping in the complete process a start-up venture.