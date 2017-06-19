What is Gomti project scam: Here’s why Yogi Adityanath has gone for CBI probe in Akhilesh Yadav’s pet project

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath listening to the problems of people at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

Gomti project scam: On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave a nod for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Gomti River Channelisation Project scam, according to ANI. This move comes two months after Yogi Adityanath had ordered a probe into his predecessor Akhilesh Yadav’s pet project for the development of Gomti riverfront in Lucknow. The Uttar Pradesh government would begin the process of sending the letter of recommendation to the Centre in this regard soon, ANI reported today. It is expected that the CBI probe would reveal many high-profile names allegedly involved in the multi-crore scam.

The Gomti River Channelisation project started in year 2014-15 with an allocation of Rs 656 crore. However, over the years the total cost of the project crossed the limit to Rs 1,531 crore and it is yet to be completed. Reports say that only 60 per cent of Gomti River Channelisation project is complete.

Rs 656 crore was allocated for channelisation of 8.1 kilometre of river Gomti by constructing diaphragm wall and landscaping on both banks. The new government in the state led by Yogi Adityanath believes that the money allocated for the project may have been swindled by officials in collaboration with leaders of the previous Samajwadi Party government led by Akhilesh Yadav.

Uttar Pradesh Principal Information secretary Avnish Avasthi confirmed DainikBhaskar.com today that the state government has okayed CBI probe into Gomti project scam. Yogi had ordered a probe into the project after visiting the project plant earlier in April this year. The CM had also formed an inquiry committee chaired by Urban Development Minister Suresh Khanna. The panel recommended a CBI probe into the alleged scam. Adityanath also sought detailed information from the officers about the utilisation of funds allocated for the project and directed the principal secretaries of all departments to check unnecessary expenditure.

Khanna today told ETV-UP/UK that more money than the total allocated budget for Gomti river front was used but the project was not yet complete. He added that there are questions ranging from environmental clearance to tenders for the project. “Hence, the need for a CBI probe was felt,” he told the Hindi news channel.