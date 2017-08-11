What is Global Entrepreneurship Summit for which Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka is coming to India

PM Modi had personally invited Ivanka for the GES event during his meeting with Trump in June this year. (Image: Reuters)

US President Donald Trump’s daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump will be leading the US delegation to India for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), which is scheduled for November. Ivanka took to Twitter to express her gratitude, saying. “Honored to lead the US delegation to #GES2017 in India & meet with Prime Minister Modi and passionate entrepreneurs from around the globe.”

The Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 which will be held from November 28-30 in Hyderabad is an annual gathering of emerging entrepreneurs, investors, and business leaders from around the world.

The theme of this year’s Summit is ‘Women First, Prosperity for All’, which will highlight the critical role women play in fostering global growth and prosperity. Further, the focus of the summit is on the huge potential women bring in the entrepreneurial world. The NITI Aayog has been selected as the nodal agency to conduct the event and both Ministry of External Affairs and Andhra Pradesh government will be in coordination for hosting the event.

Indian Express sources at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) stated that NITI Aayog has been asked to make it a mega event as the summit is being held in India for the first time.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi on Thursday took to Twitter and welcomed the Ivanka. He said,”Look forward to Ms Ivanka Trump’s presence at Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 Hyderabad as the leader of US delegation.”

Ivanka also took to the micro-blogging site, expressing her gratitude. New Delhi, Washington and Hyderabad have been working on Ivanka’s visit from the past one-and-half months, according to the Indian Express report. The event will be of significant importance in terms of bilateral ties between the two countries as India has raised the issue of H1B visas during a joint statement in June this year.

“Applauding the entrepreneurship and innovation of Indians and Indian-Americans that have directly benefitted both nations, President Trump welcomed India’s formal entry into the International Expedited Traveler Initiative (global entry programme) in order to facilitate closer business and educational ties between the citizens of India and the United States,” the joint statement had said.

The first edition of the event was organised in Washington DC in 2010 and since then it has been hosted in various countries including Dubai, Istanbul, Marrakesh, Silicon Valley and others.