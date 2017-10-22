What is Ghogha-Dahej RORO ferry service in Gujarat? Why it is PM Narendra Modi’s dream project?

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday morning tweeted, “Today is special.” (Photo from Twitter)

PM Narendra Modi on Sunday morning tweeted, “Today is special because Phase 1 of the ferry service between Ghogha & Dahej would be inaugurated.” PM Modi is in poll-bound Gujarat today for the third time this month, where he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for a number of projects in Bhavnagar and Vadodara districts. Most importantly, PM Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Ghogha-Dahej RORO ferry service. PM Modi has said that Ghogha-Dahej RORO ferry service is his dream project. Here is all you need to know about this service to understand why it is PM Modi’s dream project:-

– The project’s cost of 1st phase of RORO service is around Rs 615 crore.

– RORO means ‘roll-on, roll-off (ro-ro)’

– It is a ferry service between Ghogha in Bhavnagar district and Dahej in Bharuch in the Gulf of Cambay.

– The ferry service will reduce the distance between the two towns from 310 kilometres by road to 30 kilometres

– PM Modi will address a gathering in Ghogha and undertake a journey to Dahej from Ghogha on the ferry.

– From Dahej, he will leave for Vadodara, where he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 1,140 crore.

– The first phase of the service to be inaugurated by PM Modi on Sunday is meant for passengers.

– In the second phase, which would be ready in two months, cars can also be carried between the two towns.

– It is a complex project which involves complicated marine structure of the Gulf of Cambay, on which it is built.

– Modi had laid the foundation stone for the project in January 2012, when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

PM Modi’s visits assume significance as Assembly elections are due in Gujarat in December.

Last month, he hosted Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Gujarat and launched the bullet train project. Modi had also dedicated to the nation the Sardar Sarovar Dam on river Narmada at an event coinciding with his 67th birthday.