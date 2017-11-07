What is deep web? Here is how police bust drug racket involving Bitcoins in Delhi

The accused have been identified as Kamal Kalra (23) and Mahesh Goyal (38). (Photo: IE)

The Delhi Police have claimed to uncover an international drug racket after the arrest of two DJ who actively used the ‘deep web’, which is a digital payment system to purchase drugs and pay for it using Bitcoins. According to Indian Express, 42 grams of “ine quality ecstasy tablets and 20 grams of powdered MDMA” was recovered by the police from the accused. MDMA, commonly known as ecstacy which is illegal under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, is a psychoactive drug used primarily as a recreational drug. The accused have been identified as Kamal Kalra (23) and Mahesh Goyal (38) by the police according to the report.

While Kamal Kalra is a DJ, Mahesh Goyal worked as a supervisor in a plastic pipe manufacturing unit in Delhi. While talking about how ‘deep web’ works, an officer explained, “All websites operate by trying to be as visible as possible, so that search engines can find them quickly. The opposite of this, when websites seek to stay hidden in the shadows, is the deep web. It is often used for online banking and web mail. But it is used for illegal activities as well,” as reported by Indian Express. The police also said that Mahesh Goyal was the one to find that the drugs could be purchased online via the deep web.

Rajesh Deo, DCP (Crime) while talking about the drug said that it was distributed at a party in Kasol. He added, “On October 29, Kalra was arrested from Rohini Sector 13 with 100 pills of Ecstacy (MDMA). During questioning, he told police that he procured the contraband from a person he contacted over the phone — who went by various names such as Sanjay and Utkarsh. Police analysed the mobile number and traced it to Goyal, and he was arrested from Dwarka. Twenty grams of MDMA, in raw form, was found in his possession.” It was revealed during interrogation that, Goyal had attended a party when he used to live in Chennai, it was there that he first consumed Ecstasy. The police added, “The men who sold him the drug said they bought it from a website on the deep web. He too purchased the drugs from the site”