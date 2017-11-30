What is cyclone Ochki? Here are 10 points you must know about this storm that will affect Chennai weather today

Heavy rains, strong winds cause destruction in Kerala, MeT issues warnings of cyclone Ochki for Kerala. (Source: ANI)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), today, issued a cyclone alert for Lakshadweep, saying the depression in the Bay of Bengal turned into a cyclonic storm called Cyclone Ochki about 60 km from the southern tip of Tamil Nadu and is likely to intensify. The alert said that this cyclone can also pose threat to the districts in South Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Apart from this, the weather office has also predicted dense fog in places in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. In wake of cyclone Ochki, the Indian Meteorological Department has also put out an advisory on its website. In case you don’t know what is cyclone Ochki, here are 10 points you need to know about this latest threat:

1. Issuing an “orange” alert, the India Meteorological Department announced the arrival of the first typical storm of the season, cyclone Ockhi over the districts in South Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep.

2. This cyclone got its name, Ochki from Bangladesh.

3. According to the Hurricane Research Division, tropical cyclones are named to provide ease of communication between forecasters and the general public regarding forecasts, watches, and warnings.

4. This cyclone is a result of a deep depression in the south of Kanyakumari and west of Sri Lanka. As this depression intensified, it led to the birth of a cyclonic storm.

5. As per Skymet, the cyclone is moving at a speed of 38 kmph and is centred at Latitude 7.5°N and Longitude 77.5°E, around 55 km south of Kanyakumari, 120 km southwest of Thiruvananthapuram, 480 km east-­southeast of Minicoy and 340 km west-­northwest of Galle in Sri Lanka.

6. IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning over south Kerala and Tamil Nadu for the next 24 hours. Lakshadweep, meanwhile, has been kept on a high alert with wind speeds reaching upto 100 kmph, starting from tonight.

7. The impact of this cyclone has already been felt in the Southern parts of the country as heavy rains have lashed parts of Kerala and people have been advised to stay indoors.

8. The IMD report has also added that power and communication lines may break down in south Kerala and Lakshadweep.

9. South Kerala’s Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram districts as well as adjoining districts of south Tamil Nadu such as Kanyakumari, Tutukudi and Tirunelveli are put on high alert.

10. The fishermen in this region have been advised to stay indoors while many educational institutions in the state were shut down owing to bad weather conditions.