What is behind BJP win in UP civic polls? Yogi Adityanath makes big revelation

UP civic polls 2017: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in an event on Friday evening said that the Uttar Pradesh civic polls have laid the foundation for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Chief Minister sounded confident while he spoke about winning all the 80 Uttar Pradesh seats in the next Lok Sabha polls. Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state has won 14 out of 16 mayoral seats in the UP civic polls that started from November 22 and was held in three phases. BJP’s mayoral candidates have won in Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Agra, Firozabad, Ayodhya, Mathura, Lucknow, Kanpur, Saharanpur Jhansi and Bareilly, and Moradabad. Sweeping the civic polls Yogi said that the Congress was defeated in Amethi, Gandhi’s family bastion, and will now aim for hundred per cent seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Significantly, UP CM explained the reason behind BJP’s big win in the polls. He said there is a ticking team spirit in the BJP and everyone there was working like one.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi’s defeat at Amethi, Yogi at the event said, “This is an answer to those who questioned the development in Gujarat. The results show that one must work on ground.” Yogi said UP civic polls success was a convergence of PM Modi’s vision and the CM’s driving agenda of development that put the tide in their favour. The CM assured that his and party’s dialogue on development of the state during his whirlwind campaign were not merely promises and the party tends to keep the pledge intact by working towards fulfilling them.

CM Yogi speaking on the Ayodhya dispute said that the Supreme Court was monitoring the situation on a day-to-day basis and that his government will not jump to conclusions and wait for the final verdict. Admitting that he expected a consensus from the both the parties, he said if there is a chance of forming of a consensus that will be informed to the government his administration will oblige to it.

On being asked if the increase in tariff of power in the state is the party’s agenda, Yogi clarified that every household has been promised electricity and questioned the legitimacy of the power hike being a ‘saffron’ agenda. The CM emphasised that his government is confident that Uttar Pradesh will emerge from being a ‘bimaru (diseased)’ state to ‘vikasit (developed)’ state under his rule.