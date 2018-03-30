What if your mobile gets ‘cloned’? This Mumbai man has lost Rs 1.4 Lakh and is helpless now!

In what appears to be a rare case of cellphone hacking, a Mumbai resident has lost Rs 1.4 Lakh as his phone was allegedly cloned and bank details fraudulently accessed by someone. (Representational Image: Reuters)

In the times of digital economy, cellphone, or a handheld pc forms the base for every small to the large transaction which takes place between two entities. Undoubtedly, cashless transactions are hassle-free. But the rising number of data breach cases have raised the concerns of your money at risk.

The victim, Abhijit Das had lodged an FIR in the matter in Mumbai’s Versova police station. Another shocking part of the story is that the Bank had denied making the payment to the victim, saying that everything was in order at their part.

As per the report, Das woke up at around 4.45 am and found a flurry of text messages relating to transactions made through his account on 26 February.

The first message sent to victim’s cellphone at 12.45 am for regenerating the IPIN (netbanking password). Also, a one-time password (OTP) was sent to his phone number and the IPIN was regenarated. At around 1.20 am, another message was sent to his cellphone for adding a beneficiary named Arvind Kumar for a fund transfer, along with an OTP. This was followed by two similar messages, to add a beneficiary named Arvind Kumar and Arvind Sharma. Later, he received three different messages of fund transfers of Rs 50,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 41,000 to Arvind Kumar, Arvind Kumar and Arvind Sharma. The money transfers were made to an account in Pune.

Later, Bank authorities told Das that his bank details, as well as mobile, has been compromised. No arrests have been made in the case so far.