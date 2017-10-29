Rise in Rahul Gandhi’s popularity on Twitter: What if we show proof that dog not bot is behind it?

Believe it or not! (Photo from Twitter/PTI)

There has been lot of speculation about who handles Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account i.e. @OfficeOfRaGa. In connection with the big question, the Congress leader on Sunday posted a very interesting tweet with a video. Taking to Twitter, Rahul wrote, “Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy..I’m coming clean..it’s me..Pidi..I’m way ???? than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat!” The Rahul tweeted a video his dog performing a trick. Reacting to the trick performed by the dog ‘Pidi’ prompted others to post photos of their dogs. There has been a huge surge in Twitter following of Rahul Gandhi’s account. People have been asking about who handles his account and content of tweets, and now Rahul allegedly answered it with this video. Watch video here:-

Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy..I’m coming clean..it’s me..Pidi..I’m way ???? than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat! pic.twitter.com/fkQwye94a5 — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) October 29, 2017

According to ANI, Rahul Gandhi’s ‘resurgence’ on social media also goes hand in hand with another news report claiming that the Congress had roped in Big Data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica for a more targeted digital campaign to woo voters. Cambridge Analytica was in the news during the US Presidential election cycle last year for advising Donald Trump in precision voter targeting based on online habits of voters in different states.

ANI report adds that when asked about this apparent inorganic spike Divya Spandana/ Ramya, the new Congress chief of Social Media and Digital communications wrote back, “On Twitter one tweets and what happens after that is not in our control. You will have to speak to Twitter to get clarity.”