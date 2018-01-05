What has stopped Triple Talaq Bill in Parliament so far?

Opposition parties, which overpower ruling BJP in the Upper House, are demanding certain amendments in the Triple Talaq bill.

The Triple Talaq bill, intended to criminalise the practice of instant verbal divorce among Muslims, is currently facing a stalemate in Rajya Sabha. Opposition parties, which overpower ruling BJP in the Upper House, are demanding certain amendments in the Triple Talaq bill. In between, there is a slugfest going on between political parties as BJP has accused Congress of stalling a bill meant for women empowerment. Congress, on the other hand, has said that it supports passing of the bill but has concerns on some of the clauses. Congress’ demands have been echoed by a number of parties as well. Some of the parties, including the Left and TMC, have demanded the bill to be sent to Parliament’s select committee. Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has accused Congress of cobbling with opposition parties to stall the bill. Tabled in Lok Sabha on December 28th, the bill was passed with a voice vote. Later, it got tabled in Rajya Sabha on January 3, since then it has faced hurdles and hasn’t got its way. As January 5th marks last day of Winter Session, here’s a look at what has stopped the bill in Parliament so far.

Jan 4, Rajya Sabha: The Rajya Sabha witnessed a rancorous debate between the government and the opposition over whether to refer the triple talaq bill to a Select Committee. As the day begun, Congress leader Anand Sharma and TMC’s Sukhendu Sekhar Roy wanted their resolutions for referring the bill to Select Committee to be discussed before any other issue. The resolutions were moved by the two leaders on January 3. The leader insisted that their resolutions should be taken up before any other listed business. However, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley contended the resolutions moved by the opposition to send the Bill to a Select Committee were not according to the rules.

– Congress’ demand for a way out: The Congress has suggested that the face-off could be resolved if the government agreed to make provisions for providing financial aid to Muslim women divorced through instant triple talaq, and their families, after their husbands were sent to jail.

– Crack in NDA: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), an ally of the ruling NDA, had also backed the opposition demand.

– Deputy chairman PJ Kurien said he cannot take up the bill which was not listed in the business for today. However, he ruled that their resolutions/amendments stood accepted.

– The rival sides ceded no ground to each other and the uproar continuing unabated. Later, the chair, PJ Kurien adjourned the House for the day.

Jan 3, Rajya Sabha: The bill was tabled in the Rajya Sabha. While the government wanted a debate on the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill in the Rajya Sabha, the opposition wanted it to be sent to a Select Committee for scrutiny before it is a made a law. The saffron party accused the Congress and other parties of running away from a debate and stalling the bill that ensures gender justice to Muslim women.

In the Upper House, opposition parties such as the Congress, TMC, CPI(M), CPI, SP, BSP, DMK, AIADMK and BJD, along with the BJP’s ally TDP, today moved a motion asking the bill to be sent to a select committee. The Congress charged the ruling party with doing “politics” over the issue, saying it has nothing to offer to the hapless women.

December 28, Lok Sabha: The bill was tabled and passed in Lok Sabha on 28th December.