What happened when this ‘unstoppable’ heritage steam engine Akbar ran 2 kms without driver!

Akbar, a heritage steam engine, which has featured in over a dozen Bollywood movies, went on a ride without a loco pilot in Haryana’s Rewari and was damaged in a derailment as per news agency IANS. In fact, its scared driver even had to jump off the engine as it started moving on its own. This incident happened at the Rewari Heritage Locoshed on Saturday afternoon after the 52-year-old Akbar was brought out of the shed for a trial.

“Akbar was brought out of the shed for a trial on Saturday afternoon, two hours before a scheduled inspection by the Executive Director and his team in the day,” a loco official was quoted by IANS. Soon after, the loco pilot Bharatbhushan switched on the ignition and the engine started moving along the tracks on its own. It was shocking for Bharatbhushan when the engine started moving as he had only switched on the ignition and had not pressed the accelerator. “It suddenly became uncontrollable and started running on the tracks at a notable speed. I got scared and jumped off the engine. It continued the run for about nearly five minutes, covering around 2 kilometres without me.” said a scared Bharatbhushan who jumped off as he believed there was a malfunction.

The speedy, unstoppable ‘Akbar’ broke the main gate wall of the shed and rolled on for about 2 kilometres towards the main track of the Rewari-Rohtak-Hisar route, before getting derailed just four metres away from it. “Akbar (WP 1761) has suffered a lot of damage. A crane was called from Delhi to put it back on the tracks”, Bharatbhushan was quoted saying by IANS. ‘Akbar’, which was inducted in 1965, has featured in Sunny Deol’s “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha”, Salman Khan’s “Sultan”, “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag”, “Rang De Basanti”, “Gandhi My Father”, “Gangs of Wasseypur”, “Qarib Qarib Singlle”, Malayalam movie “Pranayam”, Tamil movie “Vijay 60” and “Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero”.