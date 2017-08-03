What happened when Narendra Modi met Nawaz Sharif in Lahore? Congress seeks answer on PM’s surprise visit to Pakistan in 2015

Congress leader Anand Sharma. (Image: PTI)

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his surprise visit to Lahore in December 2015. While speaking during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament, Sharma said, “You were going to Afghanistan and got down at Lahore mid-way, till date PM has not told what talks took place.” In a surprise visit, PM Modi went to Lahore for a meeting with his then Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif. This was also the first visit to Pakistan by an Indian premier in more than 10 years.

PM Modi was received by Sharif with a warm hug at the Allama Iqbal International Airport of Pakistan. The totally unexpected stopover took place when Modi was returning to India after a day-long trip to Afghanistan. PM Modi had visited Afghanistan after concluding a two-day visit to Russia.

According to a report by Indian Express in December 2015, PM Modi was honoured with a red carpet welcome as his special IAF Boeing 737 plane made a smooth touchdown at 4.20 local time (4.50 IST) at the airport. He then took a chopper to proceed to Sharif’s palatial residence in Raiwind on the outskirts of Lahore.

“Looking forward to meeting PM Nawaz Sharif in Lahore today afternoon, where I will drop by on my way back to Delhi,” PM Modi had tweeted before landing in the neighbouring country. “Spoke to PM Nawaz Sharif & wished him on his birthday,” read his second tweet.

PM Modi’s visit came two weeks after he met Sharif during an unscheduled meeting at climate change talks in Paris. The agenda of the meeting is not known to many.