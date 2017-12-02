What!!! Did Ivanka Trump visit India to get her Aadhaar card done? Here’s truth

Modi hosted dinner for Ivanka at the famous Falaknuma Palace Hotel. (Photo from @USAmbIndia)

This tweet with video meme has gone viral. The viral tweet claims it has something BREAKING and EXCLUSIVE. The light-hearted tweet with video meme is breaking the internet. According to this viral tweet, Ivanka Trump paid a visit to India to get her Aadhaar card done. The tweet has been shot by famous comedian Jose Covaco and it got a lot of attention. Jose tweeted, “Breaking : Exclusive : Paid media will not show you this. Ivanka Trump actually came to India to get her Aadhaar Card done.” Now, Aadhaar has tweeted an official response to the Jose’s viral tweet claiming that Ivanka was in India for her Aadhaar card. Replying to the tweet, Aadhaar said, “But couldn’t apply since she’s not a resident of India.” Aadhaar’s Twitter handle is known for its cool and humorous responses to viral and light hearted tweets. Earlier, the Aadhaar Twitter handle (@UIDAI) had wished its followers a Happy Vijayadashami with an illustration of arrows piercing through Ravana. And, one of the users asked for Aadhaar card for Ravana. In response to the Ravana tweet, Aadhaar had said, “Not a resident of India. Not eligible to enroll for Aadhaar.”

Breaking : Exclusive : Paid media will not show you this. Ivanka Trump actually came to India to get her Aadhaar Card done. pic.twitter.com/YabfDudRZE — José Covaco (@HoeZaay) November 29, 2017

But couldn’t apply since she’s not a resident of India. — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) December 1, 2017

Let us continue this true spirit with Aadhaar…#HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/5KE5uVo1Dc — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) September 30, 2017

Sir how many Aadhaar can Ravan get? 10 faces * 10 iris pairs = 100 at least? #DestroyTheAadhaar http://t.co/b7BPAxIEuK — #DestroyTheAadhaar #BanDigitalElections #DefeatCIA (@Stupidosaur) September 30, 2017

Not a resident of India. Not eligible to enroll for Aadhaar. — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) September 30, 2017

Earlier, showering generous praise on the Prime Minister in her keynote address at the 8th annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), Ivanka had termed Modi’s achievement as truly extraordinary. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proved that transformational change is possible in rising from a humble tea seller to heading the country,” said Ivanka Trump, daughter of and advisor to US President Donald Trump.

“From your childhood selling tea to your election as India’s Prime Minister, you’ve proven that transformational change is possible,” she said. “And now, you are bringing that promise to hundreds of millions of people across your country Thank you.”

Ivanka, 36, a businesswoman, fashion designer and the eldest daughter of the US President, was invited by Modi during his visit to the White House in June to speak at the Summit. She is leading the US contingent at the Summit themed ‘Women First, Prosperity for All’

Modi hosted dinner for her at the famous Falaknuma Palace Hotel.