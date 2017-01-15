What Centre-AAP face-off? Ministry of Home Affairs clears two key Bills of Arvind Kejriwal govt

The Bill was given clarification on certain disputative clauses of the proposed legislation by the Kejriwal government. (Reuters)

The Union Home Ministry (MHA) has recommended their approval of two key Bills of the Delhi government to President Pranab Mukherjee. Officials confirmed that nine crucial legislations that were passed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been pending with the Ministry of Home Affairs since AAP came to power in 2015. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has been at loggerheads with the Centre as the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has accused the BJP government of blocking key bills, thereby not letting the AAP government to function.

The Delhi Netaji Subhash University of Technology Bill, 2015 is the first Bill that is set to get clearance by the MHA. It was passed in July 2015 at the Delhi Assembly, with a perspective to upgrade the Netaji Subhash Institute of Technology (NSIT), which is affiliated to Delhi University, into a separate university.

The Bill was approved following an inter-ministerial discussion, as stated by the officials familiar with the development. Earlier it was given clarification on certain disputative clauses of the proposed legislation by the Kejriwal government.

In June, 2016, President Pranab Mukherjee denied to give his agreement to a Bill passed by the Delhi Assembly that protected 21 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs. Those MLAs were appointed by the Parliamentary Secretaries, who now face disqualification.

It depends on the President whether he approves or rejects the two Bills, after examining it, despite being recommended by the Centre. However, the President had earlier approved the Right of Citizen to Time Bound Delivery of Services Amendment Bill, 2015 on the recommendation of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The second Bill approved is related to the education department, which is headed by deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. According to the available records of MHA, the Delhi Assembly passed the Delhi School Education (Amendment) Bill in December 2015. As per the sources, a third Bill related to education ministry is all set to be sent to the President’s secretariat.

Other Bills, including the Delhi Jan Lokpal Bill, 2015, Minimum Wages Bill, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (Amendment) Act 2015, and the Working Journalists and Other Newspaper Employees (Condition of Service), are still left pending.

Government sources told, that the Jan Lokpal Bill needs to be processed again by the Delhi government and thus cannot be cleared in its present state.

“We have followed laid down constitutional and statuary procedures, rules and regulations before forwarding the Bills, which led to inordinate delays. Since Delhi is a Union Territory, the Bill has first come to the central government for approval. When the assembly passes the Bill, it has to go to the Lieutenant-Governor and again to the central government for Presidential assent,” told a senior government official to The Indian Express.