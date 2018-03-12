What caused Theni forest fire in Tamil Nadu that killed nine trekkers: All we know so far

Tamil Nadu deputy CM K Panneerselvam visits a Theni fire victim at a hospital. (Twitter/@CMOTamilNadu)

Theni forest fire: As many as nine people, who were part of a trekking group, have been killed in Theni forest fire in Tamil Nadu, the state government said in a statement. Twenty-seven people have been rescued and out of them, 17 hospitalised. They were all part of a 36-member trekking expedition team, including 24 people from Chennai and 12 from Trippur and Erode districts, that had reached Kurangani hills on March 10.

Theni District Collector Mariam Pallavi Baldev told PTI that the trekkers were on their way back on Sunday, after staying overnight at an estate in Kozhukumalai, when they learnt about the sudden forest fire and got separated while trying to find a safe route.

What causes the forest fire

According to officials, the exact cause of the fire was unknown but the authorities will take measures to strengthen the forest area security further.

#TheniFire – In a coordinated Search & Rescue effort with the State Govt and Indian Air Force, 27 of the 36 stranded have been rescued. The mortal remains of 9 have been brought back by the @IAF_MCC . @nsitharaman — Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) March 12, 2018

While the exact cause of the fire may be known in time, experts say there are two major causes of forest blaze – natural and man-made.

According to Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) portal, the natural causes of forest fire may include lightening that sets trees on fire but it gets extinguished in the accompanying rain. Other natural reasons for forest fire could be high atmospheric temperature and low humidity (dryness) that provide a favourable condition for the fire to start.

As per TNAU portal, the friction of bamboos due to high-velocity wind and rolling stone generates spark, which can lead to a fire in the highly inflammable leaf litter on the ground.

The man-made causes include human activities like smoking, carrying naked flame in the forest, electric spark. They could be intentional as well as unintentional. Shifting cultivation, small fire set by graziers and gatherers, fire use by locals to keep away wild animals, fire caused by careless visitors for recreation could be some of the man-made causes of the forest fire.

Rescue operation

As many as four IAF helicopters and 10 of their commandos were involved in the rescue operation, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. Rescue teams also include personnel of the health department and officials.

Medical teams comprising plastic surgeons were deployed at the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital to provide treatment.

On Sunday she had tweeted, Responding to the request from the Hon @CMOTamilNadu on the forest -fire-related issue -20 students are caught in Kurangani, Theni district. Instructed @IAF_MCC to help in rescue and evacuation. The Southern Command is in touch with the Collector of Theni.