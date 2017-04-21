What Barkha Shukla Singh said against Rahul Gandhi that made Congress expel her from party

Delhi Mahila Congress president Barkha Singh addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

Two days before the MCD election 2017, Delhi Congress today expelled Barkha Shukla Singh, who had quit as the party’s local women’s wing chief on Thursday, for six years. Reason: Singh has raised her voice against Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, saying “Congress is not the Gandhi family’s property.” She had also attacked Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken.

After leaving the Congress’ Delhi women wing, Singh had said she would not quit the party or join the BJP like several other Congress leaders who have shifted loyalties ahead of the civic polls. However, the Congress decided to expel her for “anti-party activities”.

Here’s what Singh said against Rahul Gandhi and Ajay Maken in a press statement:

“With utmost regret, I have to say that the Congress Party under the leadership of Mr Rahul Gandhi and Mr Ajay Maken have only used the issue of empowerment of women and women security to gather votes and it means nothing to them.

“Ajay Maken, Rahul Gandhi’s nominee in the party, misbehaved not only with me but also with several office bearers of Delhi Mahila Congress, and when the same was brought to the notice of Mr Rahul Gandhi, our plea fell on deaf ears. More so on the first day Navratra when scores of office bearers of Delhi Mahila Congress assembled outside Mr Rahul Gandhi’s residence to apprise him of the wrong doings of the Delhi Congress and Mahila Congress leadership, we were told by Rahul Gandhi’s office that they didn’t care about any Navratra and we were asked to leave. It is because of this attitude of Rahul Gandhi and Ajay Maken that as many as five district Presidents and 75 Block Presidents resigned from the organisation. One of them has also filed a complaint of harassment against Ajay Maken and Shobha Ozha.

“It is sheer hypocrisy that when Vinay Katiyar makes absurd remarks about Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi’s office expects us to protest against the same, but when we complain of Ajay Maken abusing and threatening us, we are told by one gentleman in the same office by the name of Alankar Sawai that we should take up the same with Ajay Maken himself.”

The decision to expel Singh was taken by a four-member disciplinary committee comprising of former Delhi minister Narender Nath, former Mahila Congress chief Abha Chaudhary, and party leaders Mahmood Zia and Surender Kumar, reports PTI.