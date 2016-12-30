What Arvind Kejriwal wants Narendra Modi to say in New Year address

Addressing a rally in Punjab’s Amritsar, where Assembly elections are due early next year, Kejriwal revealed what he thought the PM should say much to the delight of the audience. (PTI)

A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation in his New Year’s address at 7.30 p.m., Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has hit out again against the sudden implementation of demonetisation policy which caused hardship to the people, but which Centre has defended stoutly. PM Modi is expected to speak his mind on the demonetisation issue on December 31. Addressing a rally in Punjab’s Amritsar, where Assembly elections are due early next year, Kejriwal revealed what he thought the PM should say much to the delight of the audience.

Kejriwal demanded the PM should make an announcement that orders the rollback of note ban. He said, “Modi should announce a rollback of demonetisation in his address, scheduled for December 31 evening, to save the country and its economy because there is no other solution.

Addressing the gathering he also raised a question of Reserve Bank’s role in demonetisation and sought the explanation of PM Modi over the availability of cash. “The Reserve Bank of India was tightlipped on the quantum of demonetised money, the black money seized after demonetisation and printing of the new currency. As per the initial estimates of the RBI, a total of 14 lakh crore rupees was in circulation, which has returned to the RBI whereas only 4 lakh crore rupees in the new currency of Rs 2,000 notes has been made available for circulation. The Prime Minister should explain how much time the RBI will take to replace the demonetised currency of Rs 14 lakh crore,” he said.

Kejriwal also accused the Prime Minister of accepting the bribe from the big businessmen like Sahara and Birla and said he should face a probe in this regard. AAP leader’s comments came on the day when PM Modi has launched a mobile app for the convenience of the people in doing the cashless transaction, which is the biggest agenda of the government.