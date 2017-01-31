We’ve altered Motor Vehicle Act – drivers will now have to take computer tests: Nitin Gadkari

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill also paves way for reforms in public transport which in turn will help in improving road safety, said Nitin Gadkari. (Reuters)

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said “Over 30 per cent of driving licences in nation are bogus; We’ve altered Motor Vehicle Act- drivers will now have to take computer tests.” The Transport Minister had introduced a Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill in 2016 in in the Lok Sabha but it has been with a parliamentary standing committee since then. During the Road Safety Walk held at India Gate on January 10, he said that he was hopeful that the bill to address road safety issues would be passed in the budget session.

“I hope that the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill which is with the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture for examination will be passed by Parliament in its next session,” Gadkari had said during the flag-off of the Road Safety Walk.

“The bill also paves way for reforms in public transport which in turn will help in improving road safety. The Bill contains provisions for treatment of accident victims during golden hour which will help in saving precious lives,” said Gadkari.

The bill addresses road safety issues, by imposing stiffer penalties, permitting electronic enforcement, improving fitness certification and licensing regime. He also said that the ministry was working on all the 4 Es of road safety – Engineering, Enforcement, Education and Emergency Care, Gadkari said, “The work of rectification of identified accident Black Spots was in full swing. An amount of Rs 11,000 crore has been set aside for this purpose.”