West Bengal’s Banglar Rasogolla gets Geographical Indication tag

West Bengal’s famous Banglar Rasogolla has got Geographical Indication (GI) tag from the Indian patent office. “Banglar Rasogolla from West Bengal gets Geographical Indication (GI) tag. It is a pure white, spongy ball of ‘Chhana’ dipped in light sugar syrup,” CIPAM said in a tweet. Banglar Rasogolla is a syrupy dessert popular in all over India and abroad. An official in GI Registrar office at Chennai said that there was no tussle or dispute between West Bengal and Odisha over the GI tag on the sweet. “West Bengal had applied for this and we have granted them. Odisha has not so far applied for the GI tag,” the official added.

West Bengal’s Directorate of Food Processing Industries had applied for the GI tag for Banglar Rasogolla and after examining the case, this tag was given to them, the official said. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in atweet said: “Sweet news for us all. We are very happy and proud that #Bengal has been granted GI ( Geographical Indication) status for Rosogolla”. Experts stated that getting a GI tag does not mean that rosogolla originated from West Bengal. “On the other hand, it means that this (Banglar Rasogolla) sweet is made in that particular region,” President of the National Intellectual Property Organisation (NIPO) T C James said. The development assumes significance as there is tussle over origin of rosogolla between West Bengal and Odisha.

Odisha has claimed that the sweet originated from the Jagannath Temple in Puri, where it is a part of the religious rituals since the 12th century. Odisha calls it Pahala Rasgulla. On the other hand, West Bengal had asserted that confectioner Nobin Chandra Das is widely known as the one, who created Rasgulla in the 1860s. A GI is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin. Such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness which is essentially attributable to its origin in that defined geographical locality. Darjeeling Tea, Mahabaleshwar Strawberry, Blue Pottery of Jaipur, Banarasi Sarees and Tirupati Laddus are some of the GIs. Cell for IPR Promotions and Management (CIPAM) works under the aegis of Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP).