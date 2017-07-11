West Bengal violence: BJP to run campaign over double standards of intellectuals

According to BJP sources, the awareness campaign would be conducted by the party’s state leadership and affiliates of the Sangh Parivar. (Image: Reuters)

The BJP and the Sangh Parivar have decided to start a campaign to make people aware of the alleged double standards of a section of intellectuals in West Bengal, exemplified by their ‘silence’ over Basirhat riots in North 24-Parganas district. Giving an example, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said that when Yogi Adityanath became the chief minister of UP, a poet from Bengal wrote a poem condemning it, but this time when the majority community became the target, he chose to remain silent. “This is double standard and we want to unmask them,” Sinha said.

According to BJP sources, the awareness campaign would be conducted by the party’s state leadership and affiliates of the Sangh Parivar. Another BJP leader pointed out that some intellectuals turned very vocal whenever “something untoward” happened to the minority community, but if something happened with the majority community, they became mute. An RSS leader wondered, “Where are those people now who had returned awards (after lynching of Mohammed Aklaq in UP in 2015)? Why are they silent on Basirhat riots?