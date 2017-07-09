West Bengal violence: BJP slams Mamata Banerjee over false allegations against Centre

Echoing similar views, another BJP leader Dilip Ghosh stated that rather than understanding the situation Mamata makes false allegations against others. (Express Image)

After Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Central Government of not cooperating in quelling the unrest in North Parganas’ Basirhat district, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday lashed out at the former for making false allegations against the Centre. Speaking to ANI, saffron party leader S. Prakash said, “Mamata Banerjee’s inability and inefficiency in governing the state is showing up clearly. To cover up her own in efficiency she is inventing new excuses regarding the failure of law and order in West Bengal.” “The communal right which has been going on for the last one month is still to be subsided. It was Mamata who sent back the four companies of the paramilitary forces which were deployed in North Parganas’ Basirhat district by the Central government. She did not provide any credible excuse for returning the additional forces and today when she is unable to control the situation; she is trying to put the blame on the Centre which is her normal strategy,” he added.

Echoing similar views, another BJP leader Dilip Ghosh stated that rather than understanding the situation Mamata makes false allegations against others. “Mamata Banerjee has always avoided the Centre in making decision or holding talks. But whenever she needs help or aid for the state, she runs to the government. This time too she did that but failed in the duties. She accusing the Central Government is not something new or surprising. This shows that rather than understanding the situation, she makes false allegations on others,” Ghosh told ANI.

Yesterday, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that at least four companies of the Border Security Forces (BSF) forces that were deployed by the Centre were turned back by the West Bengal Government. According to the sources, the Centre had already sent 11 companies of personnel to Darjeeling to quell the unrest taken out by people demanding a separate Gorkhaland.

Hours before, Mamata accused the Centre of creating tension in the state. She alleged that there was non-cooperation from the Centre to curb violence in the state. Mamata further said that that the forces were not deployed on time, which further flared up violence around the West Bengal border.

The MHA sources further claimed that the state government has also not sent the sought detailed report on the Basirhat incident and this is causing a delay to convene a review security meeting. The MHA already has huge commitments and has deployed forces in Jammu and Kashmir for the Amarnath yatra to circumvent terrorist attacks, tackle stone pelting, and also in the North-Eastern border of the country, the sources added.

In the press conference, Mamata asserted that they would conduct a judicial inquirty to probe the Basirhat incident. “Action will be taken for spreading fake pictures and videos. The law will take its own course,” she said. Meanwhile, the North 24 Parganas Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhaskar Mukherjee has been removed and C. Sudharkar Rao will take over the post.

Violent clashes erupted in the Basirhat area of the district after a Class X student updated a controversial picture on Facebook. The boy was later detained by police, but the violence hasn’t abated. Fresh tension was reported in Basirhat area days after too forcing the police to lob tear gas shells and resort to baton charge even as the state government decided to ban some organisations for allegedly instigating people.