West Bengal unrest: Government transfers North 24 Parganas SP, South Bengal IGP

In a major move after communal clashes were reported from Baduria and Basirhat in North 24 Parganas, the West Bengal government today transferred the Superintendent of Police of the district and the Inspector General of Police, South Bengal. “The Superintendent of Police of North 24 Parganas, Bhaskar Mukherjee, has been removed and C Sudhakar, the DC (Headquarters) of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, has been appointed in his place,” a notification issued by the state home department said. According to it, Ajey Mukund Ranade, IGP (South Bengal), has also been transferred. He has been replaced by Sanjay Singh, who was the Director of the Directorate of Economic Offences.

Ranade has been transferred as IGP, CID-I under the state police, while Mukherjee has been made the DC, Zone-II (Airport division), Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, said the notification. Bibhuti Bhusan Dash was made the new Director of the Directorate of Economic Offence and Santosh Pandey, DC, Zone- I, Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, was the new DC (Headquarters) of the same force, it added. The government had yesterday removed Nasim Akhtar, the Inspector-in-charge of the Basirhat police station, from his post.

Biswajit Bandyopadhyay, Inspector-in-charge, Duttapukur police station, replaced Akhtar while Surendra Kumar Singh, who was an inspector under the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, took over as the IC, Duttapukur police station.