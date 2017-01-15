West Bengal: Stampede at Gangasagar Mela; 6 reported dead, many injured

Six people are reported dead in a deadly stampede at The Gangasagar Mela in West Bengal earlier today. (Source: ANI)

Six pilgrims, all women, are reported dead in a deadly stampede at The Gangasagar Mela in West Bengal earlier today. The stampede happened on jetty number 5 of Kachuberia area (South24 Parganas) while people were getting on the boat, reported ANI. People died due to suffocation during a sudden rush of the crowds to board a vessel at Kachuberia area on their way home from Gangasagar fair after taking the holy dip.

As per reports, Six injured people were immediately rushed to the Kachuberia temporary hospital, but later died due to heart attack. As per IANS, the mishap occurred as the pilgrims got impatient due to long queue at jetty and later tried to outdo others while boarding the vessel.

Source: ANI

The event, also known as Ganga Snan, is an annual gathering of Hindu pilgrims where they take a holy dip in river Ganga before she merges into the Bay of Bengal Sea. The event happens every year during Makar Sankranti at Sagar Island or Sagardwip in West Bengal. The Gangasagar fair that began today will end on January 15, the day after Makar Sankranti.

As per West Bengal Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Subrata Mukherjee, more than 16 lakh pilgrims had gathered to take the holy dip at Gangasagar on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Saturday and offered puja at the Kapil Muni temple.