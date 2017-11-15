West Bengal Panchayat Polls 2018: Mamata Banerjee government to distribute cows; what’s her motive?

The West Bengal government has now decided to distribute cows in the panchayat areas of the state (PTI image)

Ahead of the West Bengal Panchayat Elections in 2018, the Trinamool Congress seems to be taking new steps. It seems West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has now forged a new strategy to garner votes in the polls. The West Bengal government has now decided to distribute cows in the panchayat areas of the state. The government has further said that it is taking the initiative to boost milk production in the state.

Furthermore, the West Bengal government refuses to be doing so because of the panchayat elections. West Bengal Animal Resources Development Minister Swapan Debnath said that the decision to distribute cows has nothing to do with the panchayat elections and it is only being done to increase the milk production in the state.

Swapan Debnath also said that this project would help the rural people a great deal and will make the families self-reliant and increase milk production in the state. “The process of distribution of cows would start soon and the entire process would be completed in the next couple of months”, Debnath said. Debnath stressed on the fact that the distribution of cows will make the rural families earn more and enhance their livelihood. “The state government has decided to distribute cows to families residing in the panchayat areas of the districts. We want those families to be self-reliant,” he added.

Debnath also said that this year female calves have been added to the list of distributing animals. “We are hopeful that through the distribution of cows we will be able to enhance milk production. That is the reason we have decided to distribute female calves. We already distribute chicken and goats to rural households. This year we are adding female calves to that list.”, Debnath said. The Mamata Banerjee government boasts of the increase in milk production under its regime, taking a jibe at the earlier Left rule. Debnath said, “Under the Trinamool Congress government regime, milk production in West Bengal has gone up by 16 percent compared to what it was during the Left Front rule.” “But there is still a shortfall and we want to overcome it,” Debnath said. He said that each family will get one cow in the panchayat area. He also added that the distribution of cows would start with Birbhum district where the state government has set an initial target of giving away 1,000 cows.