West Bengal Panchayat election: Jolt to BJP as Mamata Banerjee’s TMC bags many seats unopposed; top highlights

West Bengal Panchayat election: In Birbhum zilla parishad, Trinamool Congress candidates were declared “elected unopposed” from 41 of 42 seats. Apart from this, TMC has also bagged 14 of 19 panchayat samitis in the district.

West Bengal Panchayat election: Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress has taken a big step towards sweeping the upcoming West Bengal Panchayat elections even before the polling scheduled to be held on May 1, 3 and 5. Opposition parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have called it a “farce” even as the West Bengal State Election Commission issued a notification extending the last date for filing nomination papers by a day. In a remarkable U-turn of sorts, the notification issued on Monday extending the last date of notification to April 10 now stands withdrawn.

Notably, Birbhum has been a political hotbed for quite some time. Violence, arson took place in Birbhum during Ram Navami celebrations this year and last year. During the 2016 Assembly polls, opposition parties had claimed that TMC’s Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal was using muscle power to gain the mandate.

BJP’s Birbhum district president Ramkrishna Roy termed the rural body results as “expected”. He claimed that TMC wanted to win uncontested and that’s why they prevented BJP’s candidates from filing nominations. TMC workers “used threats to stop BJP candidates” from filing nomination papers, he alleged.

TMC’s Mondal, however, rejected such allegations, saying: “We are surprised to see that the Opposition could not find candidates for the zilla parishad seats. No one prevented them from filing nominations. They did not have the support of the people. That is the reason why they could not find candidates.”

At least 75 people were arrested and as many as 10,000 booked in connection with violence in run-up to the panchayat polls in Birbhum alone.

TMC’s winning run was evident in Murshidabad too. Once a Congress stronghold, this district saw TMC candidates winning 29 of 30 panchayat samiti seats in Kandi uncontested.

In Bharatpur II located in Kandi subdivision of Murshidabad, TMC swept by winning all 21 panchayat samit seats. Another area in Murshidabad, Barwan where TMC had won all 37 panchayat samiti seats.

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha said that this victory signifies the culture of bombs and guns, and not of the people. He accused TMC leaders of terrorising people before the election and said that the party will now claim that development has won. CPM MLA Sujan Chakraborty said that they have simply captured the rural bodies by preventing the Opposition from filing their nominations.

TMC secretary general and Mamata Banerjee’s trusted lieutenant Partha Chatterjee rejected all allegations saying the Opposition indulged in violence in Birbhum district. “The Opposition does not have organisational strength in the district and that’s why they could not field candidates,” he said.