West Bengal owns Rosogolla, gets Geographical Indication status for iconic sweet ahead of Odisha

In a sweet end to a bitter prestigious battle with its neighbouring state Odisha, West Bengal has been given GI (Geographical Indication) status for iconic sweet Rosogolla. Both West Bengal and Odisha governments have claimed that their respective state is the place of origin of Rosogolla, which is made from Indian cottage cheese. “Sweet news for us all. We are very happy and proud that #Bengal has been granted GI (Geographical Indication) status for Rosogolla,” an elated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

“We are all so happy. It was a bitter fight. We provided documents to prove our claim that Rosogolla originated from Bengal. We also thank our chief minister, who after seeing media reports asked the government to apply for GI registration,” Dhiman Das, executive director of K C Das Pvt Ltd and great grandson of Nabin Ch Das who is said to have invented Rosogolla, was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

“This is great news. All of us who deal with sweets have been fighting for this along with the state government. We were surprised when Odisha laid claim to our Rosogolla. Rosogolla is synonymous to Bengalis and now it is proved,” Sudip Mullick told IE, proprietor of Balaram Mullick and Radharaman Mullick.

Sweet news for us all. We are very happy and proud that #Bengal has been granted GI ( Geographical Indication) status for Rosogolla — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 14, 2017

Earlier, eminent Jagannath cult scholar Asit Mohanty had submitted a 100-page report claiming that the sweet originated in Odisha. In the report to the state government, he had contended that the sweet’s reference was found in Dandi Ramayana, a version of the epic adapted by Balaram Das in the 16th century. The report claimed that the sweet was being offered to gods in mutts and temples for over 600 years.

Mohanty had then refuted the argument of Haripad Bhowmik of West Bengal that cottage cheese belongs to Bengal as they learnt the technique of its preparation from the Portuguese. He said traditionally, Rosogolla is offered at the time of Niladri Bije, the ritual in which the deities are brought inside the temple from the chariots on the concluding day of the Rath Yatra.