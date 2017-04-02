West Bengal: Muslim dancer performs as Lord Krishna in Jalpaiguri

Ramakrishna and Vivekananda had taught about unity of all faiths, the 18-year-old dancer said. (Representative image: Express)

In yet another show of religious harmony and respect for each others culture in the country, a young Muslim dancer enthralled the audience by his superb performance as Lord Krishna at a function to celebrate 150th birth anniversary of Sister Nivedita. The programme was organised by the Ramakrishna Mission in Jalpaiguri.

Imram Sheikh, who had come to the function from Assam as a member of the Rangapara Dance Academy to take part in the 4-day event, danced on the themes of ‘Dashavatar’ and ‘Krishna Leela’.

When asked about taking part in a Hindu religious programme, Sheikh said, “I am an artiste and an artiste does not have any religion or caste.”

Ramakrishna and Vivekananda had taught about unity of all faiths, the 18-year-old dancer furter said.

He also took part in Sattriya, a classical dance form originated in Assam and was attributed to 15th century Vaishnab saint Srimanta Sankardev.

“Humanism is the best religion. Ramakrishna and Vivekananda never taught religion of gods or goddesses. They strove for the development of the country and its people,” secretary of Jalpaiguri Ramakrishna Mission, Swami Shibapremananda said.

The four-day sesquicentennial programme of Sister Nivedita concludes today.