West Bengal minister says he will ‘break’ nose, eyes, face of BJP chief Dilip Ghosh as war over Ram Navami turns ugly

The war of words between leaders of ruling Trinamool Congress leaders and BJP over celebrations of Ram Navami took an ugly turn today. In a shocking statement, West Bengal Minister Rabindranath Ghosh said that he would “break” state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh’s nose, eyes and face. Rabindranath, who looks after North Bengal Development ministry in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet, has even challenged Ghosh for wrestling and boxing bouts.

The minister said that it will take three minutes to defeat the BJP leader. “If he is not willing to play with sticks, I am ready for wrestling too! Maximum of 3 minutes is required to defeat him. If he is ready for boxing, then I will also break his nose, eyes and face,” the minister said.

Rabindranath’s remarks come a day after an FIR was lodged against the BJP’s state unit chief under non-bailable sections. Ghosh had purportedly been seen participating in a Ram Navami rally with a sword and a mace at Kharagpur in West Midnapore district on Sunday. The state BJP president had defended his party’s decision to take out arms rally saying it was an age-old Hindu tradition to conduct “astra puja” (worship of weapons) on the day of Ram Navami and that he was not aware of any ban on armed rallies. “Where is the government order banning arms in Ram Navami processions? Where is the circular?” he asked.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has issued a stern warning to those who took out rallies. She had also instructed the DG (Director General of Police) and all the Police Superintendents to take strong action against such rallyists. “No one should be spared,” she said during the district level administrative meet in South 24 Parganas.

Violent clashes broke out in parts of Bengal over celebrations of Ram Navami. People lost live and policemen were also injured. This year Mamata Banerjee advised his party men to take part in the rally on the occasion of Ram Navami.