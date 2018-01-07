West Bengal man held for harassing Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar

A 27-year-old man from East Midnapore district in West Bengal was today arrested for allegedly harassing cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, Sara, over phone, police said. (IE)

A 27-year-old man from East Midnapore district in West Bengal was today arrested for allegedly harassing cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, Sara, over phone, police said. Deb Kumar Maiti, a resident of Debkundu village near Geonkhali under Mahisadal Police Station, had gone to Mumbai sometime back to visit his elder brother when he somehow got hold of her number, they said. He then called Sara several times and expressed his desire to marry her, they added. A case was filed in this regard by the Tendulkar family in Mumbai, but the entire matter was kept secret by the Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Police.

A team of the Mumbai Police early today arrested Maiti near Andulia and later produced him before a court in Haldia, which allowed them to take him to Mumbai on a three-day transit remand, a senior officer of West Bengal police said in Haldia. The police claimed that during interrogation the man admitted to calling her and also showed them a tattoo bearing Sara’s name on his arm. Maiti’s neighbours, however, said he was suffering from mental issues from 2007.