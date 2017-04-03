West Bengal Government won’t support anti-national slogans in Jadavpur University: Partha Chatterjee

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee has today said that these kinds of anti-national slogans won’t be supported. (ANI)

A day after some students raised ‘Azadi’ slogans in Kolkata’s Jadavpur University, senior leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee has today said that these kinds of anti-national slogans won’t be supported.

Earlier in the day, BJP also asserted that the slogans raised by students of the university were shocking. It party MP Roopa Ganguly today said that the incident was nothing but only a publicity stunt. Urging the students to gain recognition in the right light instead of through these protests, she said it was quite strange that “everything but studies taking place in such universities across the country”.

Yesterday, some students of the university had protested against the RSS in the university. They raised slogans like “Azadi”, “Halla Bol” and “RSS door hatao”. They were protesting against the RSS holding a seminar at the university on the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh. They were also holding placards which read, “Yogi is the new Trump…Brahminical version of white supremacy”.

You may also like to watch this video

In February, some posters calling for ‘azadi’ for Kashmir, Manipur and Nagaland were put up at the university, which were torn down by ABVP members, who allegedly vandalised the university complex.

“Hume kya chahiye – Azadi. Kashmir ki Azadi. Manipur ki Azadi. Nagaland ki Azadi (We demand freedom. Kashmir’s freedom. Manipur’s freedom. Nagaland’s freedom),” one of the posters said.

(With inputs from ANI)