West Bengal Government wants BJP ministers to pay for facilities to be used during ‘political’ visits

Union MoS Home Kiren Rijiju had requested for the use the state circuit house to rest during his visit in Birbhum district. (PTI)

The Trinamool Congress Government in West Bengal has said that it will not bear the cost of the central ministers or MPs of BJP coming to the state for their political agenda. Usually, the state amenities are provided to ministers coming on behalf of the government, a report by ‘The Indian Express’ has said.

The BJP, after the recent victory in Uttar Pradesh had said that their next aim was to gain ground in West Bengal, following which BJP’s Sayantan Basu had said that “other than the prime minister, national party president, all national leaders” and central ministers would also visit Lok Sabha seats in the state to talk about the Centre’s welfare schemes and the “prevailing corruption”.

Even as the party had prepared a list of 36 central leaders, including Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, to visit the state, they had got confirmation from only 13 till few days back. As per some leaders of the party, Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani have not confirmed their visit. Among those who have include Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Radha Mohan Singh, Minister of State M J Akbar and Jayant Sinha.

The trigger for the Mamata Banerjee-led government’s decision was information received by it that Union MoS Home Kiren Rijiju, who arrived in Siuri in Bengal last Sunday, had requested for the use the state circuit house to rest during his visit to the area in Birbhum district. The government’s response, according to report was that “we have no issue with anyone from the Centre using state government’s amenities, but they will have to pay”.