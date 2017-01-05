West Bengal government to write to Centre for infringing on state’s rights in CRPF deployment

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

Fuming over the “unconstitutional” deployment of CRPF outside the BJP office here last night, the West Bengal government is set to write a letter to the Centre pointing out its infringement on the state’s rights on law and order.

According to a top official in the State Secretariat, the letter will point out that since law and order is a state subject the deployment of the paramilitary force outside the BJP office is an “infringement into the state’s rights”.

It would question why the CRPF, actually meant for BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha’s security, was deployed outside the party’s office, the source told PTI.

A CRPF contingent was rushed to secure BJP office in Kolkata and ensure safety of its workers after a violent attack by arrested TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s supporters on the saffron party’s state headquarters here which left several people injured and set off a fresh bout of recrimination between the two parties.