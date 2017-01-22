West Bengal gets R2.35 lakh crore investment proposals: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee said: “R2.35 lakh crore has already been committed. This is despite demonetisation and remonetisation”.

West Bengal has received investment proposals worth R2.35 lakh crore across sectors at the 3rd Global Bengal Business Summit held here, CM Mamata Banerjee said. “I am glad to announce that the state has received R2.35 lakh crore investment proposals at the summit,” she said at a plenary session on the concluding day of the two-day business event.

She said China had committed an investment of R61,765 crore in manufacturing, R50,710 in MSME, R46,600 crore in urban development, R38,810 crore in transport and R27,000 crore for an elevated mass transit system. Banerjee said: “R2.35 lakh crore has already been committed. This is despite demonetisation and remonetisation”.

In the last two business meets, a total of R4.93 lakh crore worth of investment proposals were received, out of which 40% of those were under implementation. “This is quite commendable. Instead of touting figures like R50 lakh crore or R60 lakh crore, the ultimate result is zero,” she quipped. “This is enough for us,” she added.

Banerjee’s comment was an indirect reference to investment claims being made by some of the states during their business summits held in recent times.