West Bengal Congress inks alliance with CPM for local poll; Adhir Chowdhury says was ‘a result of desperation’

West Bengal Congress on Friday said that it have forged an alliance with the Communist Party of India(M) for the election to 7 municipalities on May 14. The Pradesh Congress Committee President Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told the Indian Express that the sharing of seats between both the parties has almost been completed. Chowdhury’s claims have come at a time when the CPI(M)’s central leadership had maintained that it has been against any alliance with the Congress. Such an alliance with the Left is likely to upset the Trinamool Congress, which is reported to have been coordinating its strategy with the Congress.

Chowdhury told reporters that at the grassroots level, an alliance has been formed between the West Bengal Congress and the Left parties, despite not seeking the top leaderships’ consent on the matter. He added that such a move had come out of desperation. Earlier this week, the central committee and the Politburo of the Communist Party (Marxist) had met and had disapproved of the informal electoral pact they had with the Congress in the Assembly elections. The CPI(M) politburo had stated that the electoral tactics that had evolved in West Bengal were not compatible with the central committee’s decision, which had been based on the political-tactical line of the party.

When Adhir Chowdhury was asked about if the Congress or the CPI(M) have had any talks of an alliance to tackle the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bhartiya Janata Party, which could be termed as a new competition, the PCC president said that there was no need. The alliance had happened due to the desperation of both parties and nobody needed any consent. He further said that the Left parties could not score a big victory alone in the municipal polls and the Congress had never rejected the concept of an alliance as was done by the Communist Party.