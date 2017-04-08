West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slams MP Dola Sen for creating ruckus, delaying Air India flight for 40 minutes

As the ruckus caused by Dola Sen resulted in the delay of the flight by at least 40 minutes, the West Bengal CM has asked the Rajya Sabha member to stay in his limit. (Source: PTI)

After Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Ravindra Gaikwad, as Trinammol Congress (TMC) lawmaker and Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen today allegedly fought with an Air India staffer over selecting seats of her choice in an Air India flight, Party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at the TMC MP for misbehaving with the airline official. And as the ruckus caused by Dola Sen resulted in the delay of the flight by at least 40 minutes, the West Bengal CM has asked the Rajya Sabha member to stay in his limit.

Earlier in the day, the TMC lawmaker allegedly fought with the crew today over not getting seats of her choice in an AI flight from here to Kolkata resulting in it being delayed by nearly 40 minutes. Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen had booked three tickets for the Air India flight, an airline official said. The plane was scheduled for taking off at 2.25 pm but could only depart at 3.04 pm. It landed in Kolkata at 4.35 pm.

Air India also alleged that on landing in Kolkata, Sen asked the officials of the local airport to get a written statement from all passengers saying she did not delay the flight. The MP had booked three front row seats for herself, her mother and one more person through online travel portal makemytrip.com and had paid extra for those seats, said Air India. The DGCA rules allow airlines to charge an additional fee for a seat of a passenger’s choice, which includes front row seats with extra leg room as well as aisle and window seats.

When Sen boarded the plane with her wheelchair-bound mother, she was told by the cabin crew that rules do not permit wheelchair-bound passengers to sit on emergency exit seats, said Air India. The airline said the MP didn’t mention that she was being accompanied by a wheelchair-bound passenger at the time of booking tickets. Following this, the TMC MP “shouted and screamed” at the cabin crew, the airline claimed. This forced the pilot to come out of the cockpit, who offered business class seats to the MP’s mother but Sen declined, according to the airline.