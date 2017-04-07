West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee receives special gift from Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina(PTI)

The Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who is currently in India for her 4-day tour gave a special gift to the Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. According to the reports, the gift was a pack of sweets. The gift packet apparently contained sweets. The Trinamool Congress leader will meet Hasina and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House over lunch. She would also attend a banquet being hosted by President Pranab Mukherjee on Sunday evening in honour of Hasina.

“The central government will not go ahead with the agreement on Teesta without taking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on board and she has been opposing it stridently citing water crisis in the state,” an official said. Earlier in the day, the Bengal CM attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party once again for inciting communal tension in the state. “BJP is trying to disturb the communal harmony in the state. Who are they to decide what a person will eat or wear? Every religion has its own rituals and everyone has the right to perform rituals according to his or her belief,” she said.

“I don’t believe in creating divisions in the name of religion. I was born in a Hindu family, but does that mean I will not participate in religious functions of Sikhs, Muslims or Christians? I will participate in these functions a hundred times. If you have the power, stop me,” she told a gathering here on the occasion of the creation of the new Burdwan West district. Referring to the RSS-BJP-backed Ram Navami processions in which arms were allegedly carried, Banerjee said, “If you carry arms in processions without permission, the law will not allow it. I will not give permission to such programmes. We do not indulge in the politics of division and we will not tolerate a communal riot in Bengal,” she said.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said, “Do you need permission to organise Muharram processions? Then why do you need permission to organise a Ram Navami procession? Will the state government take action against the TMC leaders who participated in the Ram Navami processions with arms? The law should be the same for everyone and the TMC government should stop targeting BJP workers.”

(with input from agency)