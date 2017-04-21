  3. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee re-elected Trinmool Congress chairperson

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was today re-elected as the chairperson of the All India Trinmool Congress for six years. Trinmool Congress vice-president Mukul Roy made the announcement after the party's organisational polls in the presence of Banerjee at the Netaji Indoor Stadium here.

By: | Kolkata | Published: April 21, 2017 4:01 PM
Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress, West Bengal, West Bengal CM, Mukul Roy,  Netaji Indoor Stadium After her re-election, Banerjee said, “It would have been better if the responsibility was given to some other person. I am busy with other works.”(PTI)

After her re-election, Banerjee said, “It would have been better if the responsibility was given to some other person. I am busy with other works.”

“I prefer to be a worker because the workers are the party’s wealth, not the leaders. TMC works for the people,” she said.

 

