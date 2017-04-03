Plastic eggs row: Mamata Banerjee tells consumers nothing wrong, ‘eat up’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (IE)

With the plastic eggs rumours spreading fast across the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed the media in order to tamper down the fears expressed by consumers about the quality of the product and whether it is harmful for them. Mamata said that she had heard about the reports and said, “I talked with Bengal Poultry Foundation. There are 80 lakh egg production in our state, so there is no fear. Till now our investigation didn’t get any suspicious result but the investigation is going on. I heard that plastic egg is not produced by Bengal. So I raised a question which is costlier plastic egg or normal egg. The poultry foundation said our egg is cheaper than a plastic egg. So I have curiosity what is it.” While reassuring people about the product, Mamata urged them to consume Bengal eggs without any fear.

Earlier, a man was arrested from Park Circus in Kolkata for allegedly selling plastic eggs. A lady named Anita Kumar had lodged a complaint against the accused Mohammed Shamim Ansari for selling artificial eggs to her.”When I set the egg shell on fire, it smelled as if some plastic material is being burnt. My son even felt uneasy after consuming those eggs,” said Anita to Indian Express.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation ordered a probe into the matter and on the basis of the probe, it conducted raids in Maniktalla, Gariahat, Koley market, Hatibagan and Newmarket area where they seized around 30-35 eggs. Shamim Ansari was arrested by the police on the charges of fraud and criminal conspiracy and was produced in front of the court. In his defence, Shamim had said that the eggs were of ducks and if consumed after keeping in the refrigerator for a day, they become something like plastic.

Listening to his claims, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has ordered an investigation into the matter. The police have also seized six eggs from Anita’s house.