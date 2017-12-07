West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh alleges Trinamool Congress looting democracy in state

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh today alleged that the Trinamool Congress had come to power in the state via democratic process but since then it is subverting democracy in every sphere. (Image: PTI)

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh today alleged that the Trinamool Congress had come to power in the state via democratic process but since then it is subverting democracy in every sphere. The Trinamool Congress has become the property of two persons and others are merely employees of the party, he said without naming anybody. “From educational institutions to administrative machinery — no one can find democracy in West Bengal. It is being destroyed,” Ghosh alleged here in Jalpaiguri district. Posts of ministers in the Mamata Banerjee government and leaders in her party are not safe and they cannot work with dignity, he told reporters at New Jalpaiguri railway station.

Ghosh said Mamata Banerjee has been attacking the BJP as she is afraid of the saffron party. “People do not want the Trinamool Congress now. They want the BJP. It is certain that the BJP will bring another round of change in West Bengal,” he said. To a question, Ghosh said no decision has been taken yet by the party about the post Mukul Roy will get. Roy has joined the BJP from the Trianamool Congress last month. Later, Roy also reached Jalpaiguri in another train to attend a party programme.