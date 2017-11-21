Weavers of Kanchipuram get Nokia KanchiLoom boost; see what it is all about

(Source: PTI)

Weavers of Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram, known for making iconic traditional silk sarees, are getting a timely technological stitch. Finnish telecom technology major Nokia, along with Digital Empowerment Foundation (DEF), is rolling out a cluster development programme, KanchiLoom, to digitally empower the weaver community in and around Kanchipuram. The programme is meant to empower weavers with technology and the marketplace in three villages within Kanchipuram. The KanchiLoom initiative aims at developing these villages into an integrated digitally-enabled cluster. As part of the initiative, there is also a proposal to launch an e-commerce portal that would open up access to direct markets for weavers, reducing dependence on middle men. It is also aimed at enabling weavers to embrace new technologies and designs, and scale up traditional weaving methods by employing ICT tools and digital connectivity for marketing and sales.

At the heart of the programme is the cluster resource centre (CRC), an integrated digital resource centre, which will allow weavers to access advanced design software, combining traditional designs with modern sensibilities to cater to new markets. The project will provide training and easy access to internet and wireless connectivity to 5,000 community members, including 500 weavers. The deputy directorate general of handlooms in Kanchipuram district told FE that there are 75 societies with 35,700 weavers involved in weaving both silk and cotton sarees valued at Rs 6.5 crore a month.

Amit Marwah, head of customer marketing at Nokia India, said: “We want to focus on the use of technology to enable equal access to opportunities in education and training for all sections of the society. The KanchiLoom project is one such endeavour.”