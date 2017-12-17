Weather soars low as cold wave continues to hit Delhi

The India Meteorological Department report said the minimum temperature in Delhi to be 7 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature as 20 degrees Celsius.

With cold waves hitting the national capital, the city continued to shudder under the effect of cold, with fog shrouding many areas of the city. Meanwhile, 19 trains are running late, two are said to be rescheduled and eight were cancelled due to low visibility in Delhi.

The India Meteorological Department report said the minimum temperature in Delhi to be 7 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature as 20 degrees Celsius. Earlier on December 15, as cold wave in Delhi intensified, 25 trains were delayed, two rescheduled and 12 cancelled. The national capital had been experiencing bitter cold since the past few days.