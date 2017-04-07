Wear and tear in fierce winds forces authorities to cut size of national flag on tallest flagpole

The Amritsar Improvement Trust is in process of getting 72 feet by 48 feet tricolour, hoping this would last longer at 355 feet. (Reuters)

The tallest national flag at a height of 355 feet near India’s border with Pakistan at Attari is set to be replaced with a smaller one, as the high-velocity winds have been damaging the tricolour forcing regular replacements to be made. The huge flag was first unfurled sized at 120 feet by 80 feet that is visible from well inside Pakistan. But since then, the Amritsar Improvement Trust, which is in charge of its installation, had to hoist as many as four flags at the flagpole after the earlier ones got damaged due to strong winds time and again. This has forced it to try a smaller size. Therefore, the Trust is in process of getting 72 feet by 48 feet tricolour, hoping this would last longer at 355 feet. It is also planning to appeal to the visitors to contribute money to buy flags and said it may mention the name of the contributors at the venue.

According to trust officials, the strong winds damaged the flag several times. Even on the day of inauguration, a repaired flag was hoisted as it was damaged on the ground itself after getting entangled in the barbed wire due to strong winds, they said. Therefore, now they have ordered 10 flags of smaller dimensions – 72 feet by 48 feet following the Flag Code of India that mentions the ratio of 3:2 of length and height respectively – with the hope that they will last longer. The flags are likely to reach them by the end of the week, Trust’s Superintending Engineer Rajeev Sekhri told Indian Express. They added that the shrinking of the size will also cut the expense of flag that costs more than Rs 1 lakh, at present. The maintenance cost of the tricolour has been estimated at Rs 30 lakh a year, they said.