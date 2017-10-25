Wealthiest minister in Kerala faces, Thomas Chandy faces backlash in Alappuzha over this serious controversy

Thomas Chandy, also known as Kuwait Chandy is reportedly the richest minister in Kerala assembly with assets of Rs 92.37 crore. (Photo: IE)

Kerala Transport Minister Thomas Chandy is under the scanner with the revenue department in Kerala. Chandy owns a resort in the backwaters of with Alappuzha that has been built after reclaiming a water-body and violating wetland conservation regulations. The revenue department in Kerala has reportedly noted that the ancillary facilities of the resort owned by Chandy is violating the law, according to Indian Express. The claims about the encroachment of water-bodies and violation of paddy/wetland rules by Chandy have been doing rounds for many years now, but they surfaced only after he became a minister this year. In the month of April earlier in 2017, Thomas Chandy who is an expatriate businessman and an NCP leader took over as the transport minister in the state, after A K Saseendran resigned from his post in the wake of the telephone sex scandal.

Thomas Chandy, also known as Kuwait Chandy is reportedly the richest minister in Kerala assembly with assets of Rs 92.37 crore. Among other things, Chandy has schools in both Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Chandy on Tuesday filed an affidavit in the Kerala High Court asserting that the revenue department report was arbitrary and amounted to contempt of court as the court was considering a PIL against the resort. A PIL against Thomas Chandy, alleging the violation of wetland rules was filed last month by B K Vinod. Thomas Chandy was quoted in the report saying, “If I have encroached upon one cent of government land, I am ready to not only quit as a minister but also relinquish the post of the legislator. I have only repaired the road, which will also benefit the local people.”

The affidavit filed by Thomas Chandy on Tuesday came hours after E Chandrasekharan (CPI), the Revenue Minister discussed the revenue department report with CM Vijayan and later said strong action would be taken against alleged encroachment and violation of wetland rules. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, the CPM state secretary said that the government would take a decision on the revenue department’s report, filed by the Alappuzha district collector, after going through legal aspects.